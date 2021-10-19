StockMarketWire.com - Polling and data company YouGov booked a 24% rise in annual profit underpinned by higher sales of its data products and services offerings.
Pre-tax profit for the year through July increased to £18.9 million, up from £15.2 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 11% to £169.0 million.
YouGov, which had delayed the release of its results, had already released some headline figures to the market last week.
It declared a full-year dividend of 6p per share, up 20% year-on-year.
The company said the bundling of sales between the data products and custom research divisions resulting in larger and more strategic long-term deals being signed.
It added that it had made an encouraging start to the new financial year, with a healthy sales pipeline and continued strong momentum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
