StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Bellway hiked its dividend after reporting that annual profit more than doubled as revenue was boosted by a jump in completions.
For the year ended 31 July, pre-tax proft rose 102.4% to £479 million year-on-year as revenue rose by 40.3% to £3.12 billion.
The number of housing completions rose by 34.8% to 10,138.
The company proposed a total dividend per share of 117.5p, up 135% to from 50.0 pence last year.
The company's forward order book at 3 October 2021 stood at a value of £1,966.3 million, up from £1,869.6 million on the 4 October 2020, supporting target growth in completions of around 10%, to over 11,100 homes, for the year ending 31 July 2022.
The increase in output was expected to be weighted towards the second half of the financial year, the company said.
The average selling price for the full year ahead was expected to be around £295,000, down from £306,479, amid changes in product mix in advance of the change in Help-to-Buy rules.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
