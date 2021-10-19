StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said a new well had been brought into production at the Abu Sennan licence, onshore Egypt.
The ASX-1X exploration well had been brought straight onto production three weeks after initial drilling results that showed a commercial discovery.
Initial production flow rates were 870 barrels of oil per on a 64/64 inch choke.
ASX-1X was the second exploration success to be brought on stream on the Abu Sennan licence in 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.