StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said a new well had been brought into production at the Abu Sennan licence, onshore Egypt.

The ASX-1X exploration well had been brought straight onto production three weeks after initial drilling results that showed a commercial discovery.

Initial production flow rates were 870 barrels of oil per on a 64/64 inch choke.

ASX-1X was the second exploration success to be brought on stream on the Abu Sennan licence in 2021.


