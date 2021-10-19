StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager and advisor support group Tatton Asset Management said its first-half assets under management grew 20%, boosted by fresh inflows into its funds and a positive investment performance.

Assets under management for the six months through September increased to £10.787 billion, up from £8.990 billion at the end of March.

Net inflows were £652 million, up from £328 million year-on-year.

Strong investment performance increased AUM by over 5%.

'As we look forward to the rest of the year, we are confident of making further progress and delivering against our strategic objectives,' chief executive Paul Hogarth said.


