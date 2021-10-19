StockMarketWire.com - Gold mining company Centamin maintained its guidance on output after reporting a fall in production in the third quarter from the prior-year period.
Gold production for the third quarter was 'slightly ahead' of schedule at 103,546 ounces, down 19% from prior-year period. Gold production was up 3% quarter on quarter in Q3.
Revenue generated in the quarter fell 20% to $182.9 million year-on-year on gold sales of 103,514 oz, down 13%, as the average realised gold price fell 9%.
Looking ahead, the company maintained its production guidance in the range of 400,000 to 430,000 ounces, targeting the midpoint of 415,000 ounces.
'We entered the final quarter in a good position and remain firmly on track to meet our stated guidance for 2021,' the company said.
'[W]e very much look forward to updating the market on the results of our Sukari Life of Asset optimisation work, which we expect to announce on Wednesday the 1st of December.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
