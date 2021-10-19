StockMarketWire.com - Mining company BHP reported a fall in iron ore, copper and coal production in the September-quarter as maintenance work at Olympic Dam held back volumes.
Ire-ore production fell 4% to 63.3 Mt year-on-year, while metallurgical coal, nickel and copper were down 9%, 9%, and 20% respectively.
Petroleum, and energy coal production was up 3% and 17% respectively.
Group copper equivalent production decreased by 5% in the September 2021 quarter following 'lower minerals volumes largely a result of planned maintenance,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company maintained production and unit cost guidance for the 2022 financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
