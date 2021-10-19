StockMarketWire.com - Harland & Wolff said its Arnish facility had won a contract for the fabrication of four suction piles for a sub-sea template of an energy project in the Black Sea.
The contract would commence immediately and last for approximately four and a half months.
'With Arnish now moving to full operations, it will be fabricating four suction piles - two at seven and a half metres diameter and twenty metres length, and two at six metres diameter and twelve metres length.,' the company said.
This 'key win validates the company's strategy of getting its Arnish facility into a state of operational preparedness for the wider renewables sector in the UK,' it added.
The company said had bid for several additional contracts that management believes would flow through Arnish in the coming weeks and months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
