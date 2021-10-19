StockMarketWire.com - Financial and profession services software company GetBusy said the recurring 12% revenue growth rate from H1 had been sustained in Q3, and announced the two acquisition.
The company completed two bolt-on technology acquisitions within SmartVault, DocDown and Quoters.
Quoters automates proposals and quotes, simplifying a core part of the client workflow for accountants and financial services professionals.
DocDown uses online web forms, web hooks and APIs to automate the population of forms and templates, removing the need for error-prone manual transfer of information.
Quoters and DocDown would be integrated into SmartVault, broadening the offering into other core elements of customer workflows.
'The short-term investment in development and commercialisation is not expected to be material, however once integrated into SmartVault and tailored for its customer base, both products are expected to start to contribute to revenue during 2022,' the company said.
'Following the two acquisitions announced today, we have a clear roadmap to integrate these new functionalities into our rapidly growing SmartVault product, providing additional value to our substantial user base and becoming even more embedded into our clients' digital infrastructure,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
