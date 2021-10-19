StockMarketWire.com - Financial services businesses investor B.P. Marsh & Partners reported a rise in net asset in the first half of the year.
For the six months to 31 July 2021, net asset value rose to £155.0 million from £142.6 million last year.
Pre-tax profit was £6.2m million, up from £6.5 million last year.
Total shareholder return was 4.0%, down from 9.3% for the 12 months since 31 July 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
