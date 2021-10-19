StockMarketWire.com - Mining group SolGold said a maiden estimate of the 'indicated' mineral resource for the Tandayama-America deposit at its Cascabel project in northern Ecuador was 233 million tonnes.
The 'inferred' resource, meanwhile, was 197 million tonnes.
The maiden estimate was based on assays from the first 18 holes. Drilling continued and an update to the resource base was planned.
'The TAM deposit adds further copper and gold mineralisation to Alpala's large metal inventory at the Cascabel project,' interim chief executive Keith Marshall said.
'The resource offers optionality and the potential to generate economic ore earlier which will complement the high-grade Alpala underground ore.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
