StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions said revenue and adjusted profit for the first half of the year was in line with management expectations.
For the six months to 30 September 2021, revenue was up 47% to £7.5 million year-on-year.
'The board remains confident in delivering a solid full year FY22, in line with management expectations,' the company said.
'Prospects for H2 are strongly underpinned by a significant pipeline of new business from existing clients wishing either to increase the footprint of the Celebrus CDP software or to extend the use of the Celebrus hybrid CDM platform solution, as well as from new customer opportunities for both CDP and FDP products,' it added.
D4t4 will publish its half year results for the six months to 30 September 2021 on 1 December 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
