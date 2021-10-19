StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rambler Metals and Mining said drilling at its the Ming copper and gold mine in Canada had improved its confidence in near-term production plans.
Highlights included encountering 20.6 metres at 1.80% copper, including 5.3 metres at 2.98% copper and 6.3 metres at 2.13% copper.
'With drilling on three of the four infill targets completed, the company has improved its confidence in near-term production plans,' chief executive Toby Bradbury said.
'While we are still awaiting assays on some holes, our confidence has been bolstered by the assay results we have seen to date and by the recent development results obtained on 790L of the Upper Footwall Zone.'
'We have stated before that Ming mine improves in scale and grade with depth and the drilling we are doing is confirming that.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.