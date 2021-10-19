StockMarketWire.com - Mining development and exploration company Greatland Gold said the Juri joint venture with Newcrest Mining would advance to stage 2, potentially accelerating the Juri exploration programme in Western Australia.
This progression to stage 2, followed an initial drill programme, where mineralisation was 'discovered, and additional rich geological information obtained in respect of existing and new targets,' the company said.
In phase 2, the total investment could 'increase from A$3m to A$20m significantly expanding the exploration programme following a successful initial 2021 drill campaign,' it added.
'This additional investment enables Greatland to expand and accelerate the 2022 Juri exploration programme without the need to self-fund this activity.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
