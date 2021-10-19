StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Lexington Gold said drilling operations had commenced at its Carolina Belle and Jones-Keystone-Loflin projects in the US.
The exploration drilling campaign at Carolina Belle would include drilling down'-dip and along strike from the historic Iola and Uwarra gold mining operations, drill testing other historical gold workings, as well as drill testing of anomalies identified through geophysics and surface sampling.' the company said.
Drilling at JKL would aim to 'expand the maiden resource estimate recently established for Loflin, establish a maiden resource estimate for Jones-Keystone and drill test additional targets in the JKL project area,' it added.
'We look forward to updating the market as drilling progresses and results are received over the coming months.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
