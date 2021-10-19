StockMarketWire.com - Passenger aircraft leasing company Avation said it had now completed the sale of one Airbus A220-300 aircraft, currently on lease to Latvian carrier, airBaltic.
'This transaction demonstrates the recovery of the secondary market in the latest technology low emission, single-aisle aircraft, such as the Airbus A220,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
