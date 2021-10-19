StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said the total value and total number of travel bookings over the four months through September had recovered to 2019 levels.
Commission levels for the period, however, were 30% above 2019 levels. Ten Lifestyle said the rise mostly was due to the impact of a change in mix led by more hotel bookings, and fewer lower-margin flights.
'The extra revenue for the travel business is incorporated within the group's existing growth plan, rebounding from the effects of the pandemic, accordingly the group continues to trade in line with the board's expectations,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
