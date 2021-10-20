Interim Result
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
21/10/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
21/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
21/10/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
21/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
28/10/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
28/10/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
Final Result
21/10/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
21/10/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)
26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
AGM / EGM
21/10/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
21/10/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
21/10/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
21/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
21/10/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
21/10/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
21/10/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
21/10/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
21/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
21/10/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
21/10/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
22/10/2021 Fiske PLC (FKE)
22/10/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
25/10/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
25/10/2021 Xtract Resources PLC (XTR)
25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
25/10/2021 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)
25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
25/10/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)
26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/10/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
27/10/2021 Pantheon International PLC (PIN)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Mirada PLC (MIRA)
27/10/2021 Puma Vct 11 Plc (PU11)
27/10/2021 Investment Company PLC (INV)
27/10/2021 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
27/10/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
27/10/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
28/10/2021 (TGR)
28/10/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
28/10/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
28/10/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
28/10/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
28/10/2021 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)
28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
Trading Statement
21/10/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
21/10/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
Ex-Dividend
21/10/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
21/10/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
21/10/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
21/10/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
21/10/2021 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)
21/10/2021 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
21/10/2021 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
21/10/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
21/10/2021 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
21/10/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
21/10/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
21/10/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
21/10/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
21/10/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
21/10/2021 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
21/10/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
21/10/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
22/10/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
22/10/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
22/10/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
22/10/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
22/10/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
22/10/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)
22/10/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
22/10/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
22/10/2021 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
22/10/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
22/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
22/10/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
22/10/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
22/10/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
22/10/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
22/10/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
26/10/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
