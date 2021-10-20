StockMarketWire.com - Safety products investor Marlowe launched a share issue to raise £50 million to acquire compliance software group Riskwize and its EssentialSkillz unit for £25 million.

New shares in the company were being offered at 907p each, with the remaining capital to fund further near-term bolt-on acquisitions.

Marlowe said the Riskwize acquisition would increase its run rate revenues and adjusted earnings to about £335 million and about £60 million, respectively.

It added that it was confident of achieving a targeted £100 million run rate adjusted earnings by the end of the 2024 financial year ahead of the original target.


