StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Segro said it had grown is rent roll and lowered its vacancy rate in the third quarter.
Segro said it signed £25.8 million of new headline rent in the three months through September, up from £15.8 million year-on-year.
Its vacancy rate had reduced further to 3.2%, down from 4.3% at the end of June, predominantly due to strong demand for recently completed speculatively developed space.
'Segro has had an active and successful third quarter as we continue to capitalise on strong occupier and investment market conditions, with high leasing volumes across the business,' chief executive David Sleath said.
'We head into the final months of 2021 with confidence in our ability to drive further sustainable growth in rental income, earnings and dividends.'
