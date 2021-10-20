StockMarketWire.com - Building materials group SigmaRoc said strong trading had continued through the third quarter, though it noted it was exposed to the energy and transport supply squeeze hitting the broader UK economy.
The company said generated revenues of £73m in the three months through September, without providing a comparative figure.
'Sustained demand across the group's broad range of geographical and product markets, together with effective management of the challenging supply chain environment, resulted in all platforms delivering third-quarter results in line with management's expectations,' it said.
SigmaRoc said increases in energy costs were being seen across all industries, and the availability of haulage and transport was also presenting challenges, particularly in the UK.
'The group is keeping these challenges constantly under review, and steps have been taken to mitigate these, including the strategic fixing of certain hydrocarbon costs, ongoing business reviews to optimise production and efficiency, price increases where necessary, the sourcing of additional haulage as well as investing in our own heavy goods vehicles and drivers,' it said.
'The outlook for the group for the remainder of the year remains positive, with the sustained demand seen across our businesses expected to continue into the fourth quarter.'
'Supply chain and inflationary pressures are being managed effectively, with the benefit of the group's diversified platform model enabling local market-specific plans to be implemented.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
