StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson reported an improvement in rent collection, with footfall in all territories 15-20% below 2019 levels.
The company said 70% of group billable rent had been collected for Q4 to date, 'significantly ahead of any quarter since Q1 2020 at the same point in time.'
As with Q3, the UK continues to be the strongest performer, with 74% of rent collected, Ireland stands at 71%, with France at 65%.
Full-year 2020 collections stood at 94% and stood at 78% for 2021 year to date.
'Since our half year results on 5 August, occupiers have been able to operate in all territories with minimal COVID-related restrictions,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
