StockMarketWire.com - Shipping group Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had agreed to sell the handysize bulker Dragon for $16.2 million.

The vessel was, taking its charter into account, being sold for 119% of its depreciated replacement cost (DRC), having been acquired for 74% of DRC in 2018.

The company said its remaining six Bulkers were all built in Japan with an average age of 9.5 years.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com