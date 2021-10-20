StockMarketWire.com - Shipping group Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had agreed to sell the handysize bulker Dragon for $16.2 million.
The vessel was, taking its charter into account, being sold for 119% of its depreciated replacement cost (DRC), having been acquired for 74% of DRC in 2018.
The company said its remaining six Bulkers were all built in Japan with an average age of 9.5 years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
