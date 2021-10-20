StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure said it had agreed to acquire a 25% stake in Center Hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for CAD 88 million.
The hospital has 772 private patient rooms, 39 operating theatres and 415 examination rooms. The project achieved substantial completion of phase 1 in 2017 and phase 2 in 2021. The concession runs until 2050.
The company acquired the stake in the hospital from entities owned by Obrascon Huarte Lain.
The completion of this acquisition is subject to certain conditions which are customary for this type of transaction including consent from the public sector client, lenders and other approvals.
Following the completion of this acquisition, BBGI would own a globally diversified portfolio of 55 infrastructure investments in the schools, healthcare, blue light, affordable housing, justice facilities and transport sectors, which were geographically located in Australia, Canada, Continental Europe, the UK and the US.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.