StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseases focused Synairgen said a safety oversight board had recommended a trial of a treatment for Covid-19 move into its third and final phase.
Synairgen is developing SNG001, a formulation for inhalation containing the broad-spectrum anti-viral protein interferon beta, for the treatment of severe viral lung infections.
The company said it had been informed that an external data safety monitoring board had recommended that SNG001 advance into phase-three in mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.
'The advancement of SNG001 from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of the large ACTIV-2 trial is very welcome news and continues to build the case that our formulation of inhaled IFN-beta may have an important role in combatting COVID-19 and future emerging virus threats,' chief executive Richard Marsden said.
'In addition to the ACTIV-2 trial, our own Phase III SPRINTER study assessing SNG001 in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, is also progressing well and we expect top-line results in early 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
