StockMarketWire.com - Luxury fashion brand Burberry said it had appointed Jonathan Akeroyd as chief executive officer, starting 1 April 2022.
Akeroyd was currently CEO of Milan-based Gianni Versace, a position he has held since June 2016. He was also previously CEO of Alexander McQueen from 2004 to 2016.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
