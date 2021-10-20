StockMarketWire.com - Luxury fashion brand Burberry said it had appointed Jonathan Akeroyd as chief executive officer, starting 1 April 2022.

Akeroyd was currently CEO of Milan-based Gianni Versace, a position he has held since June 2016. He was also previously CEO of Alexander McQueen from 2004 to 2016.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com