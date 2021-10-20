StockMarketWire.com - Utility supplier to small businesses Yu said it had appointed Adam Young as its digital marketing and sales director.
He was joining from Arco, where he spent 13 years working in leadership positions within digital and marketing teams.
Yu said Young would lead its transformation into a data-driven, 'digital by default' business.
