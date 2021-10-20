StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had decreased during the eighth cycle of 2021 to $490 million from $522 million seen in the seventh cycle.
The figure compared with $522 million seen in the fourth cycle of 2021, and $467 million seen in the eighth cycle a year earlier.
'As the diamond sector prepares for the key holiday season and US consumer demand for diamond jewellery continues to perform strongly, we saw further robust demand for rough diamonds in the eighth sales cycle of the year ahead of the Diwali holiday when demand for rough diamonds is likely to be affected by the closure of polishing factories in India,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
