StockMarketWire.com - Cake decoration group Real Good Food said it had posted positive first-half operating earnings amid a recovery in sales.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBTIDA) for the six months through September amounted to £0.5 million, the company said in a trading update for its annual general meeting.
The compared to a year-on-year EBITDA loss of £1.4 million and a loss of £0.2 million for the same period in 2019.
Revenue had risen 31% and was up 0.7% compared to the same period in 2019.
'We have made a good start to the year and the group is well positioned for the seasonally busier second half of the year,' executive chairman Mike Holt said.
'It is pleasing to see the turnaround activities within JF Renshaw gaining traction, particularly in new product innovation.'
'Renshaw has regained its reputation as the product innovator and first choice supplier of quality products, both branded and private label.'
