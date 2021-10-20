StockMarketWire.com - Tissue converter Accrol warned on performance amid supply chains disruptions and rising input costs.
The company said it now expects year-on-year revenue growth to be about 25% on fisal 2021's £136.6 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA to improve by 20% compared with fiscal 2021's £15.6 million.
'In line with the wider market, pressures on the group's raw material supply chains have been considerable with further tightening in recent weeks,' the company said,
'These cost increases are successfully being passed on, albeit there will be a time lag in passing on the full impact, resulting in earnings in FY22 being lower than previously expected,' it added,
