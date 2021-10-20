StockMarketWire.com - Fintech company GSTechnologies said it had appointed Tan Guan Han as chief operating officer.
Tan Guan Han, also know as Shayne Tan, joined the GST board in January 2021, has management experience in growth-stage companies operating exclusively within the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector.
He is, alongside the company's recently appointed CEO, Jack Bai, a co-founder of the Coalculus blockchain platform.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
