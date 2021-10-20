StockMarketWire.com - Special purpose acquisition company CYBA said it had received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to acquire Narf Industries.

All required US regulatory approvals in relation to the Transaction have now been obtained.

Cyba previously said that it had entered into legally binding heads of agreement to buy Narf Industries LLC and Narf Industries PR LLC for $25.6 million.

The special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, was created to acquire targets in the cybersecurity sector.




