StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Phoenix Copper reported positive results from a ground magnetics survey at its Red Star project in Custer County, Idaho.

Four high-amplitude areas of interest had been identified, including the discovery outcrop that was drilled in 2018 and 2020.

The size and amplitude of the three new areas appeared to be significantly greater than that of the discovery outcrop, which generated a maiden resource in 2018.


