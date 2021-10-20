StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold said hailed 'extremely encouraging' results from the drill campaign at its Selin deposit in Southern Mali

The results infill a 300 metre gap between the existing pit shells at Selin, offering the potential to 'create one larger pit in the upcoming mineral resource estimate update,' the company said.

An updated mineral resource estimate is expected in the 'coming weeks' after the final set of drill results have been published, it added.

'Over this drill campaign the mineralised surface footprint of Selin has been extended 700 meters in strike length north and south of the previous pit boundaries.'






