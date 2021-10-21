CA
22/10/2021 13:30 retail sales
27/10/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision
DE
22/10/2021 08:30 flash PMI
25/10/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
27/10/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
26/10/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
22/10/2021 09:00 flash PMI
27/10/2021 09:00 monetary developments in euro area
FR
22/10/2021 08:15 flash PMI
27/10/2021 07:45 PPI
27/10/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
22/10/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
27/10/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
22/10/2021 00:30 CPI
22/10/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
22/10/2021 06:00 steel production
25/10/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
25/10/2021 06:30 Nationwide department store sales
26/10/2021 00:50 services producer price index
UK
22/10/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
22/10/2021 07:00 retail sales
22/10/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
25/10/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
26/10/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
26/10/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
27/10/2021 00:01 BRC shop price index
27/10/2021 09:30 capital issuance
27/10/2021 12:30 Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget and Spending Review
US
22/10/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
22/10/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
25/10/2021 15:30 Texas manufacturing outlook survey
26/10/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
26/10/2021 14:00 house price index
26/10/2021 15:00 new residential sales
26/10/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
26/10/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
27/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
27/10/2021 13:30 goods trade balance
27/10/2021 13:30 durable goods orders
27/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com