Interim Result
25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
28/10/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/10/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2021 (MLI)
29/10/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/10/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
Final Result
25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)
26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
29/10/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
29/10/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/10/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
29/10/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
AGM / EGM
22/10/2021 Fiske PLC (FKE)
22/10/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)
25/10/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
25/10/2021 Xtract Resources PLC (XTR)
25/10/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
25/10/2021 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)
26/10/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
27/10/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
27/10/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
27/10/2021 Investment Company PLC (INV)
27/10/2021 Puma Vct 11 Plc (PU11)
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Pantheon International PLC (PIN)
27/10/2021 Mirada PLC (MIRA)
27/10/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
27/10/2021 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
28/10/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2021 (TGR)
28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
28/10/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
28/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
28/10/2021 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)
28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
28/10/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/10/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
29/10/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
29/10/2021 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
29/10/2021 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
29/10/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/10/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
29/10/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
29/10/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
29/10/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
29/10/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/10/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
29/10/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
29/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
29/10/2021 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)
29/10/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
29/10/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
Trading Statement
26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
29/10/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
29/10/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
29/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
Ex-Dividend
22/10/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
22/10/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
22/10/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)
22/10/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
22/10/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
22/10/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
22/10/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
22/10/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
22/10/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
22/10/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
22/10/2021 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
22/10/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
22/10/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
22/10/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
22/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
22/10/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
26/10/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
27/10/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com