StockMarketWire.com - Analytics services company Relx upgraded its outlook on annual performance after reporting underlying revenue growth in the first nine months of the year.
'Based on the improved performance year to date across the company, we expect full year underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to be above historical trends,' the company said.
Underlying revenue grew 6% in the first nine months of 2021.
The company's two biggest divisions; risk and scientific, technical & medical reported growth of 19% and 4%, respectively.
