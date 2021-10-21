StockMarketWire.com - Spectris reported a fall in sales in the third quarter of the year, though said supply chain disruptions were constraining its ability to translate order intake to revenue.

For the three-month period to 30 September 2021, reported sales decreased 1% to £324.7 million, which the company blamed on disposals and negative foreign currency exchange impact reducing growth by 7% and a 5% respectively;.

The oder book was up 31% year-on-year in the period.

Looking the company said the supply chain was now constraining its ability to translate order intake to revenue, but maintained full year guidance of 10-to-12% sales growth.

'The strength of our order book supports our previous outlook for the year and provides further momentum heading into 2022,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com