StockMarketWire.com - Pest control company Rentokil reported a slight rise in revenue in the third quarter, as weakness in its disinfection services weighed on growth.
Revenue was up 0.9% to £761.3 million year-on-year as its pest control and core hygiene businesses delivered growth of 18.3% and 6.4% respectively.
Sales from disinfection services were in line with expectations of £11.4 million, down £62.1 million year-on-year
'We are maintaining our guidance for disinfection revenues in H2 to be within the range of £10m to £20m,' the company said.
'Assuming no further significant deterioration in trading conditions arising from the pandemic, our performance in Q3 - combined with further progress in our value-creating M&A programme - means we remain on track to deliver a full year performance in line with the guidance given at our interim results in July,' it added.
