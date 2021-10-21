StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Anglo American reported a 2% rise third-quarter production, led by planned higher rough diamond production at De Beers and increased production iron ore operation.
Rough diamond production increased by 28%, principally from the Jwaneng and Venetia mines.
Copper production decreased fell 6%, owing to planned maintenance at Collahuasi.
Iron ore production climbed by 15%, underpinned by higher output from Brazil's Minas-Rio and South Africa's Kumba mine.
Looking ahead, the company increased the the upper range of its forecast output for Diamonds, copper, and iron ore.
'We are broadly on track to deliver our full year production guidance across all products, while taking the opportunity to tighten up the guidance for diamonds, copper and iron ore within our current range as we approach the end of the year,' the company said.
