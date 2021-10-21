StockMarketWire.com - Support vessels provider Gulf Marine Services said it had won a new 12-month contract for an E Class vessel with an EPC Client in Middle East and North Africa, or MENA, region.
The contract was to commence at the end of December 2021, following completion of the vessel's existing contract.
'In addition, an NOC client has exercised a two-year option, with an S Class Vessel, on an existing contract committing the vessel for all of 2022 and 2023,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
