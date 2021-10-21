StockMarketWire.com - Life science group DeepVerge said its modern water division had won £2.2 million worth of new orders for newly enhanced monitoring equipment with upgraded software.
The shipments included upgraded Microtox toxicity monitoring, new models of the Microtox PD range for SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogen monitoring as well as Microsaic mass spectrometer equipment to monitor forever chemicals and contaminants of emerging concern, the company said.
The equipment, assembled in DeepVerge's product development facility in Cork, Ireland, along with the software would be shipped to the UK, India and China to meet customer and partner obligations for delivery in this financial year, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
