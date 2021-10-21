StockMarketWire.com - Managed IT services provider CloudCoCo said it had appointed Mark Ward as a new strategic adviser to the company.
Ward, who has taken a 15.6% in CloudCoco, founded UK-based technology services provider Hunter Macdonald in 2013 and led its growth to circa 500 employees globally.
Working alongside senior management and strategic consultant Nigel Redwood, Ward would 'help support CloudCoCo's growth through regular consultation across the group's growth initiatives and Nigel will continue to support acquisition, integration and people strategies, as well as in the appraisal of possible acquisitions targets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
