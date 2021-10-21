StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks fell in early trading Thursday after opening up flat as investors digested mixed trading updates from companies.

At 09:33, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 26 points at 7,197.08.

Mining giant Anglo American fell 3.6% to £27.32 after reporting a 2% rise third-quarter production, led by planned higher rough diamond production at De Beers and increased production iron ore operation.

High-street bank Barclays slipped 1% to 196.41p despite reporting a rise in third-quarter profits, led by a boost from its investment banking division.

Transport company FirstGroup increased 1.9% to 91.59p after confirming the sale of Greyhound Lines to its subsidiary FlixMobility in a deal worth $172 million, completing its stated strategy to focus on its leading UK public transport businesses.

Spectris gained 1% to £37.64 after reporting a rise in sales in the third quarter of the year, though maintained its expectations for the full year.

Relx rose 1.3% to £22.44 after the analytics services company upgraded its outlook on annual performance after reporting underlying revenue growth in the first nine months of the year.

Babcock International was down 1.8% as the defence company said it had completed the sale of Frazer-Nash to KBR for £293 million in cash.

Pest control company Rentokil slipped 2.4% to 589.20p after reporting a slight rise in revenue in the third quarter, as weakness in its disinfection services weighed on growth.

Wealth management group St. James's Place improved 1% to £15.53 after upgrading its outlook on gross inflows after reporting 'strong' third-quarter performance as funds under management improved.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com