StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was down 0.5% to 7,185.81 as the mining sector fell on renewed fears over the fate of Chinese property developer Evergrande.
Consumer goods giant Unilever gained 2.6% to £39.16 despite warning of cost pressures in the thrid quarter update as price increases helped protect margins.
Mining giant Anglo American fell 3.6% to £27.32 after reporting a 2% rise third-quarter production, led by planned higher rough diamond production at De Beers and increased production iron ore operation.
High-street bank Barclays slipped 1% to 196.41p despite reporting a rise in third-quarter profits, led by a boost from its investment banking division.
Transport company FirstGroup increased 1.9% to 91.59p after confirming the sale of Greyhound Lines to its subsidiary FlixMobility in a deal worth $172 million, completing its stated strategy to focus on its leading UK public transport businesses.
Spectris gained 1% to £37.64 after reporting a rise in sales in the third quarter of the year, though maintained its expectations for the full year.
Relx rose 1.3% to £22.44 after the analytics services company upgraded its outlook on annual performance after reporting underlying revenue growth in the first nine months of the year.
Babcock International was down 1.8% as the defence company said it had completed the sale of Frazer-Nash to KBR for £293 million in cash.
Pest control company Rentokil slipped 2.4% to 589.20p after reporting a slight rise in revenue in the third quarter, as weakness in its disinfection services weighed on growth.
Wealth management group St. James's Place improved 1% to £15.53 after upgrading its outlook on gross inflows after reporting 'strong' third-quarter performance as funds under management improved.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
