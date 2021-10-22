Interim Result

25/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)

25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)

26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)

27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)

27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)

28/10/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)

28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

28/10/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)

28/10/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

28/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)

28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)

28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)

29/10/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)

29/10/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

29/10/2021 (MLI)



Final Result

25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)

25/10/2021 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)

26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)

26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)

28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)

29/10/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)

29/10/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)

29/10/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

29/10/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)



AGM / EGM

25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)

25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

25/10/2021 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)

25/10/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)

25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)

25/10/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)

25/10/2021 Xtract Resources PLC (XTR)

26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)

26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)

26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)

26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

26/10/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)

26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)

26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

27/10/2021 Investment Company PLC (INV)

27/10/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)

27/10/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)

27/10/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)

27/10/2021 Pantheon International PLC (PIN)

27/10/2021 Puma Vct 11 Plc (PU11)

27/10/2021 Mirada PLC (MIRA)

27/10/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)

27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)

27/10/2021 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)

27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

27/10/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)

28/10/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)

28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)

28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)

28/10/2021 (TGR)

28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

28/10/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

28/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)

28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)

28/10/2021 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)

28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)

28/10/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)

28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

28/10/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)

28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)

28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)

29/10/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)

29/10/2021 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)

29/10/2021 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)

29/10/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

29/10/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)

29/10/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

29/10/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)

29/10/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)

29/10/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

29/10/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)

29/10/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)

29/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

29/10/2021 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)

29/10/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)

29/10/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)



Trading Statement

26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)

27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)

27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)

28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)

28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)

28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)

28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

29/10/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)

29/10/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

29/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)



Ex-Dividend

26/10/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

27/10/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

28/10/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

28/10/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)

28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)

28/10/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)

28/10/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

28/10/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

28/10/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

28/10/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

28/10/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

28/10/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)

28/10/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

28/10/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)

28/10/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

28/10/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

28/10/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

28/10/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

28/10/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

28/10/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)

28/10/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

28/10/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

28/10/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)

28/10/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com