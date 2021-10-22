StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said it had acquired an 80% stake in Cosmos Sport.
Prior to completion, Cosmos, founded in 1982 by Fragiskos Tsiknakis in Crete, Greece, was 70% owned by the Tsiknakis Family with EOS Capital Partners, who invested into the business in 2019, holding a 30% stake.
EOS had disposed of their entire holding in this transaction, the company said.
Cosmos operates 57 stores in Greece and three in Cyprus and has an elevated sporting goods and Sneaker offering.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
