StockMarketWire.com - London Bourse London Stock Exchange reported income growth of 2.1% in the third-quarter of the year and said it was on 'comfortably' on-track to achieve £125 million of cost synergies in 2021 from the integration of Refinitiv.
Revenue in the third quarter grew 2.1% to £1.78 billion year-on-year, with data & analytics, capital markets, and post trade revenue up 6%, 17.2% and 11.5% respectively.
Looking ahead, the company maintained expectations for total income to grow between 4-to-5% for full year 2021, with Q4 2021 income not expected to grow as fast as Q due to the strong comparator in Q4 2020, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.