StockMarketWire.com - London Bourse London Stock Exchange reported income growth of 2.1% in the third-quarter of the year and said it was on 'comfortably' on-track to achieve £125 million of cost synergies in 2021 from the integration of Refinitiv.

Revenue in the third quarter grew 2.1% to £1.78 billion year-on-year, with data & analytics, capital markets, and post trade revenue up 6%, 17.2% and 11.5% respectively.

Looking ahead, the company maintained expectations for total income to grow between 4-to-5% for full year 2021, with Q4 2021 income not expected to grow as fast as Q due to the strong comparator in Q4 2020, the company said.


