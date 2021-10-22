StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure service provider Nexus Infrastructure said it expected operating profit for the full year to be in line its expectations amid an increase in revenue.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, revenue was expected to rise to £138.0 million from £125.7 million year-on-year, with the order book at £286.4 million, up from £282.0 million.
The company said its two businesses triConnex and eSmart Networks had 'performed extremely well in the year, growing both revenue and profitability.'
'Looking forward, we expect profits to grow in the year ahead and the business is in a strong position to meet the anticipated increased level of activity driven by a fundamental undersupply of housing and infrastructure in the UK,' it added.
The results for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, were expected to be announced on 10 December 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
