StockMarketWire.com - Touch sensors manufacturer Zytronic said it expected to report a profit for the full year after making a 'considerable' turnaround and a return to profitability in the second half of the year, offsetting first-half losses.
For the year to 30 September 2021, we expect to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, of around £1.5 million with an operating profit around £0.5 million.
EBITDA for the second half was expected to be around £1.3 million and operating profit around £0.8 million, offsetting the first half operating loss of £0.3 million.
For the second half of the year, sales jumped by 44% to £6.9m as gross margins increased by six percentage points to 33.2%.
