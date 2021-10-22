StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Starcom said trading in the second half of the year was still expected to show an improvement on the first half, but flagged delayed customer orders as a risk to its outlook.
Some orders for customers, existing and prospective, had been delayed as a result of supply-chain issues, particularly as 'suppliers now often require full payment in advance,' the company said.
Starcom reported that the company was in advanced stage discussions for a number of potentially substantial projects, although cautioned hat there could be no certainty that these negotiations would lead to final contracts.
Still, certain potential clients had indicated their desire to reach an agreement with Starcom for its technology and the board said it was hopeful to conclude one or more contracts before the end of this year.
The company said it would take action to mitigate the impact of rising costs and was proposing to raise up to £450,000 in an equity subscription, which it expected to be able to conclude shortly.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
